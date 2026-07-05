NCHANGA OUTSKIRTS DESERVE BETTER, SAYS INDEPENDENT ASPIRING MP KAIRA



Independent aspiring Member of Parliament for Nchanga Constituency, Mulaza Kaira, has pledged to prioritise development in the constituency’s underserved outskirts if elected in the August general election.





Kaira said his recent engagement with residents in the outlying communities had reinforced his decision to seek public office, noting that many families continued to face serious challenges in accessing essential services.





“Engaging with abantu besu muma outskirts of Nchanga Constituency was not just campaign… it was a profound reminder of why I am standing for Parliament,” Kaira stated.





He said many residents were struggling to access healthcare, education and electricity, while poor road infrastructure continued to isolate communities from economic opportunities.



“The struggle is not about politics… it is about survival,” he said.





Kaira said it was unacceptable that some communities remained neglected despite being close to existing infrastructure, adding that the situation required urgent intervention.



“This must change. And it will change.”



The aspiring lawmaker promised to champion improved public services, including the construction of clinics, rehabilitation of schools, better roads and expanded electricity access





“When I am elected as your Member of Parliament, I will be the voice that resonates in the corridors of power for those who are often ignored,” Kaira promised.





He also thanked residents for sharing their concerns and aspirations, saying their support had strengthened his commitment to serve the constituency.



“Together, we will rewrite the story of Nchanga. No one will be left behind.”