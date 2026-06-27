NEVERS MUMBA DISMISSES MUNDUBILE RALLY CROWDS, SAYS RALLIES DON’T MEAN VOTES

Former Vice President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has downplayed the significance of large crowds attending political rallies, saying such gatherings should not be mistaken for guaranteed electoral support.

Commenting on the growing crowds at Tonse Alliance rallies led by opposition figures, including Brian Mundubile, Dr. Mumba said political parties should not place too much confidence in rally attendance.

“Crowds have nothing to do with voting. If you are putting your faith in crowds, a lot of people are going to have heart attacks when the election results are announced,” Dr. Mumba said.

His remarks come amid heightened political activity as parties continue to mobilize supporters ahead of the next general election, with rally attendance increasingly becoming a subject of public debate.