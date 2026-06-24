BREAKING: New book reveals Melania said no to Musk sleepovers in White House, Trump overruled her



A bombshell new book is exposing just how chaotic life inside Trump’s White House really is, and this time the drama hits close to home.





According to “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump” by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Elon Musk asked Trump if he could sleep over at the White House during his time running DOGE. Trump said yes. Melania said no.





She was overruled anyway.



Musk went on to spend multiple nights in the Lincoln Bedroom, later bragging to reporters about the sleepovers, the private tours, and even late night ice cream runs Trump would personally call in for him. “I ate a whole tub of ice cream,” Musk admitted, joking that he hoped RFK never found out.





The book paints a picture of a White House where the first lady’s wishes were quietly pushed aside, even on something as simple as who gets to stay the night. It’s a small detail, but it says a lot about how decisions actually get made behind those doors, and whose voice carries weight when it matters.





Musk would later leave his DOGE role at the end of May before very publicly turning on Trump, including criticizing him over the Epstein files.