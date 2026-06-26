New Tensions Emerge in U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Over Strait of Hormuz Transit Fees



Fresh tensions are reportedly emerging in the ongoing peace process between the United States and Iran, with the two sides now at odds over the future management of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.





Iran has reportedly proposed introducing transit and maritime service fees for vessels passing through the narrow waterway, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.





The proposal has drawn strong opposition from Washington. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that the United States and its Gulf Arab partners would reject any attempt to impose transit charges or restrict freedom of navigation in the strait.





Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reportedly insisted that foreign vessels must comply with Iranian regulations and authorization procedures while operating in the area.





The dispute has raised concerns among energy markets, particularly after reports of attacks on commercial shipping in the region. The renewed uncertainty reportedly contributed to a rise in global oil prices, with Brent crude increasing by around 4%.





The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant share of the world’s seaborne oil exports, making any disruption there a major concern for global energy security.