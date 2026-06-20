Neymar is Artificial Intelligence Player- Says Brazil President Lula Silva



Brazil President Lula da Silva didn’t hold back when a young fan told him Neymar is Brazil’s best player right now: “Neymar isn’t even playing, man. He’s the first work-from-home call-up in the world.





A work-from-home player… One of these days, they’ll have to make a national team with Artificial Intelligence. 11 Pelés.” 🤣 (via JornalOGlobo)





For those who don’t understand, Neymar publicly supported his opponent during the 2022 Brazilian presidential elections.



Neymar’s candidate lost. 🤣





And Neymar being injury prone has helped his case either.



Meanwhile, Vinicius Jnr celebrated like Ronaldo while scoring against Haiti at the ongoing World Cup.