NGOCC CONDEMNS ALLEGED S3X!ST CAMPAIGN AGAINST IRIS KAINGU

NGOCC CONDEMNS ALLEGED SEXIST CAMPAIGN AGAINST IRIS KAINGU



The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has condemned what it describes as a sexist and violent campaign allegedly directed at Independent parliamentary candidate Iris Kamwi Kaingu by members of the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Mwandi District, Western Province.





In a statement issued on Saturday, NGOCC Board Chairperson Beauty Katebe said the organisation was concerned by a circulated video reportedly showing UPND members performing a song that demeaned Ms. Kaingu and allegedly called for violence against her.





Ms Katebe described the incident as a form of Violence Against Women in Elections (VAWE), saying such conduct undermines women’s participation in politics and violates their rights.





She said the alleged actions infringed on Ms. Kaingu’s right to dignity, political participation, and protection from discrimination as provided for under the Constitution of Zambia. She further noted that the conduct was inconsistent with Zambia’s commitments under international and regional instruments aimed at protecting women’s rights, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), the Maputo Protocol, and the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development.





NGOCC has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to enforce the Electoral Code of Conduct under the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016 and take action against those responsible, regardless of their political affiliation.





The organisation also urged UPND leadership to publicly reprimand officials alleged to have rewarded the perpetrators and called on the Zambia Police Service to investigate the matter for possible incitement to violence.





Ms Katebe said women should be able to contest elections without fear of insults, intimidation, or threats to their lives.



“NGOCC stands firmly with Ms. Kaingu and demands accountability, not silence,” she said.





The UPND and ECZ had not yet responded to the allegations at the time of publication.



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