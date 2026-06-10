NGONI MEN ARE TOO STINGY. PENGUIN HANDS NO WONDER THEY ARE CAN ONLY FEED THEIR BEAUTIFUL WOMEN WITH RATS- Binwell Mpundu

By Binwell Mpundu

NGONI MEN ARE TOO STINGY. PENGUIN HANDS NO WONDER THEY ARE CAN ONLY FEED THEIR BEAUTIFUL WOMEN WITH RATS.





Yesterday our Bemba team locked up the late paramount chief Mpezeni’s funeral home and demanded that the Ngoni men pay K250, 000 to access the house of mourning.



The Ngoni men abandoned the Queen and she stood outside stranded because the stingy men couldn’t pay to allow their queen to access the house.





Imagine these Stingy men could only manage to pay K12000 and they thought that it was too much money that they even started demanding that i allow them to touch our bemba women’s breasts for the money they paid.





When you see these Ngoni men, Bena Dickson Jere, bena Noel Nkhoma (NRFA Board Chair) , bena Dingani Banda l (ZRA boss) talking about levels,please tell them they are either broke men or simply have penguin hands.