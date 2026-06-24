BREAKING NEWS: Niger Officially Withdraws from the International Criminal Court (ICC)

In a major blow to the International Criminal Court, Niger has formally notified the ICC of its definitive withdrawal, marking a significant step in the Sahel’s push for sovereignty.





The ICC confirmed on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, that it received Niger’s official notification on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

According to Article 127 of the Rome Statute, the withdrawal will only take full effect one year later on June 18, 2027. Until then, Niger remains legally bound to cooperate with the Court.





Why Niger is Leaving:



The move follows a explosive joint announcement in September 2025 by the three Alliance of Sahel States (AES) members Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso. The military-led governments harshly criticized the ICC, calling it a “neo-colonial instrument of repression” and a tool of Western imperialism used to target African nations.





Key Reactions:



The ICC expressed regret over the decision, warning that it weakens the global fight against impunity for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

With this exit, Niger joins major powers like the United States, Russia, China, and Israel as non-members of the Court.





The departure further reduces the ICC’s influence in West Africa, a region already facing intense political and

security challenges.





As of now, there has been no official update on whether Mali and Burkina Faso have submitted their own formal notifications, raising questions about the full coordination of the AES bloc’s promised collective withdrawal.





This latest development highlights the growing rejection of international institutions by AES nations, as they prioritize “African solutions to African problems” and assert greater sovereignty.