NKOMBO DEDICATES HIS CAMPAIGN TO HIS MOTHER

..It’s A Double Celebration





Veteran politician Garry Nkombo has dedicated his campaign for his re-election as an Independent candidate to his Mother who today turns 85 years old.





The former Minister who recently resigned from UPND the party he contributed towards its winning the 2021 elections says his mother has been a pillar in both his success tabulations.





“It’s a Double Celebration,” Nkombo has described today 7th June 2026 when he launches his campaign on the birthday of his mother.





In a message below seen by Zambian Eye, Nkombo says he is what he is today because of the Mother.



Today my mother turns 85!



Every good thing I am, she built. Every season I have served Mazabuka, she prayed me through.





Mum has stood by me through my tribulations and triumphs.



My mother’s life has been about community service, thus there is no better day than her birthday to launch my campaign as your Independent Candidate for Mazabuka Central.





Mama, I am told the ‘ angels ‘ are joining the launch, too, I hope they will be on the side of the people today.



Two celebrations. One heart. People First ❤️❤️❤️



Happy Birthday, Mama. I love you. 🇿🇲❤️