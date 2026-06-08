NKOMBO LISTS INCIDENTS OF ALLEGED STATE HARASSMENT AHEAD OF MAZABUKA GENERAL ELECTIONS



Independent Mazabuka Central parliamentary candidate Hon. Gary Nkombo says his campaign launch in Mazabuka was unlawfully cancelled on Sunday by police acting with ruling party agents.





In a statement issued today, June 8th, Mr. Nkombo claims the action violated a signed agreement with the Electoral Office allowing the venue. He says the Constitution guarantees freedom of assembly, and suspending his activities while UPND’s campaign continued amounts to political suppression.





Mr. Nkombo listed seven incidents he calls systematic harassment, including his arrest on June 1st, withdrawal of his candle symbol, teargas on supporters, and attempts to disqualify independent candidates through the courts.





He has called on police to restore peaceful assembly, urged ECZ to remain independent, and asked the Judiciary to resist weaponisation of legal processes. Mr. Nkombo also dismissed social media claims that he has endorsed other candidates, saying he remains an independent.

He writes:

OFFICIAL PRESS STATEMENT



HON. GARY NKOMBO



Independent Parliamentary Candidate,

Mazabuka Central Constituency



RE: Harrassment, Unlawful Cancellation of Campaign Launch and Suspension of Electoral Activities

8 June 2026





On the evening of 6 June 2026 and into 7 June 2026, the Zambia Police Service, acting in concert with agents of the ruling party, unlawfully cancelled my formal campaign launch and suspended all electoral activities in Mazabuka Central. This violated a signed agreement dated 4 June 2026, witnessed by the Mazabuka Electoral Office, authorising the use of the agreed venue.





I do not want to be an accomplice of tyranny by remaining silent in view of Constitutional violence and weaponisation of the Law and law enforcement institutions.





The Constitutional Violations



The Constitution of Zambia guarantees freedom of assembly, association, and political choice. The Electoral Code of Conduct exists to ensure a level playing field for all candidates. Suspending my campaign activities while those of the ruling UPND candidate continued unimpeded is not a neutral law-enforcement decision. It is politically motivated suppression. The Zambia Police Service has been weaponised not to protect the peace, but to protect the interests of those in power.





Seven Documented Incidents of Systematic Persecution



This cancellation is not isolated. It is the latest act in a planned series of targeted sustained, coordinated campaign of police harassment:





1. Violent Attack by State House Official Bilden Shaloba, 20 May 2026. On my nomination day, Shaloba and an organised mob launched a pre-planned physical assault against me, intended to prevent my participation in the electoral process.





2. My Unlawful Arrest, 1 June 2026. After defending myself, I the victim, was arrested on spurious assault charges while the perpetrators of the initial attack faced no consequence. This is a textbook abuse of police power.





3. High Court Petition to Disqualify Independent Candidates. A petition bearing the hallmarks of state-sponsored legal harassment was filed to nullify independent candidacies. It ultimately failed.





4. Withdrawal of Approved Campaign Symbol, 6 June 2026. The Electoral Commission of Zambia moved to disallow my use of the candle symbol after it had already been approved and publicly used. This last-minute reversal undermines the integrity of the entire process.





5. Police and UPND Secretary-General Collusion, 6 June 2026. On the eve of my launch, the two coordinated to issue false and defamatory statements as a manufactured pretext for cancelling my event.





6. Teargas, Armed Police, and Injury to Supporters. Armed police were deployed to Mazabuka, my peaceful supporters were teargassed and injured, and police descended on my private residence. This is not law enforcement. It is political militia.



7. Weaponisation of the Constitutional Court. Agents of the state have sought to use the Constitutional Court to nullify the rights of independent candidates to contest elections altogether.





A Warning to the Nation



These seven systematic incidents of administrative sabotage and manufactured legal processes are not coincidental. It appears to be a deliberate, coordinated strategy to deploy every arm of the state against a legitimate independent candidate and, through that candidate, against the voters of Mazabuka Central themselves.





The message being sent to voters is that as long as we control state institutions : your vote does not matter, your right to choose does not matter, and anyone who challenges the ruling party will be destroyed.





I reject that message. The people of Mazabuka Central reject it.



I call upon the Zambia Police Service to immediately restore the right of peaceful assembly. I further call upon the Electoral Commission of Zambia to fulfil its constitutional mandate as an independent body and not as an instrument of the ruling party. I also call upon the Judiciary to resist all attempts to weaponise legal processes against democratic participation. Democracy does not defend itself. It is defended by citizens who refuse to be silenced.





I have noted that many people are issuing various propaganda statements, suggesting that I have endorsed other political candidates.



Let me be clear: I am an Independent Candidate and have been issuing my own statements. I urge the media and the people of Mazabuka Central to disregard any forms of cheap propaganda circulating on social media.





To the people of Mazabuka Central, you own this campaign! Thank you for your support, loyalty, courage, and trust. The action we have began will not be abandoned. I remain committed to your progress, your development, and your dignity.



May God bless the people of Mazabuka Central.



Hon. Gary Nkombo

Independent Parliamentary Candidate, Mazabuka Central

8 June 2026



Contact: Chris Perkins Liwoyo + 260977750150