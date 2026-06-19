‘No basis’ behind reports of Strait of Hormuz closure – Iran foreign ministry spokesperson



Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei says there is “no basis” behind reports that Iran has re-closed the Strait of Hormuz, according to comments shared by Tasnim news agency.

Some outlets reported earlier that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had announced the closure of the vital shipping passage. The New York Post pointed to an IRGC statement read over maritime radio channels, which blamed the closure on Israel’s refusal to pull forces out of southern Lebanon.

The US and Iran’s 14-point memorandum of understanding – signed earlier this week – states that the shipping channel should be reopened toll-free for 60 days, with discussions taking place about the longer-term future

In return, the US has dropped its naval blockade on Iranian ports, although some vessels remain “in the general area”, US Central Command has said.