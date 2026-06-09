NO GLORY IN SEVEN ROUNDS- Dr Mujajati

Dr Mujajati writes✍🏽

NO GLORY IN SEVEN ROUNDS

In today’s society, many men feel immense pressure to prove their s£xual prowess. Stories circulate of men boasting about going “several rounds,” painting themselves as prolific lovers. Yet these claims are unverifiable, we weren’t there, and the women involved rarely step forward to confirm them. Sadly, some men take these tales at face value and, in an effort to match them, turn to $ex boosters: from the infamous “pwanya something” to the blue pill, strong coffee, and countless other concoctions.





This trend is deeply worrying. Self-prescription of $ex boosters is not only misguided but dangerous. How many men must collapse “on top” before the warning is taken seriously? Even if someone managed seven rounds, it would mean nothing, there are no medals, no trophies, no inscription on the forehead. The pursuit of bragging rights is not worth risking one’s life.





The truth is simple: $exual health is part of overall health. Erectile dysfunction, for instance, is often a sign of underlying medical issues such as diabetes, hypertension, or stress. Instead of gambling with unregulated boosters, men should seek professional medical assistance. A doctor can identify the root cause and provide safe, effective treatment.





Sexual performance should never be a competition. Protecting your health, dignity, and future matters far more than chasing myths. Wise men know: strength lies not in reckless risk, but in responsible care. You have heard.