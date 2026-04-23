NO RUSH ON IRAN CEASEFIRE — BLOCKADE SCARES MULLAHS MORE THAN BOMBS- TRUMP

TRUMP TO MARTHA: NO RUSH ON IRAN CEASEFIRE — BLOCKADE SCARES MULLAHS MORE THAN BOMBS



President Trump just made it crystal clear in his phone interview with Martha MacCallum.





“There is NO 3-to-5 day deadline on the ceasefire extension,” Trump stated. “He’s not in a rush — he wants the best deal for America.”





He emphasized the power of the current strategy: “The U.S. military blockade scares Iran far more than the bombing.”





Trump also revealed a direct humanitarian intervention: “I personally asked Iran not to execute eight women (including two 16-year-olds) scheduled for hanging over January protests. Iran listened — and Trump called it a ‘good sign.’”





No artificial timelines. No panic. Just maximum pressure through the blockade while keeping the door open for a real deal that puts America first. The mullahs are feeling the squeeze, and Trump is playing it smart — forcing them to choose between economic collapse or serious concessions. Strength and patience delivering results.