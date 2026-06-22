North Korea accuses U.S. and West of “reviving Nazism” through support for Ukraine



North Korea has issued a sharp condemnation of the United States and Western countries, accusing them of supporting what it described as “modern neo-Nazi forces” in Ukraine.





In a statement published by state media KCNA on Sunday, Pyongyang linked its criticism to the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union on June 22, 1941.





The statement alleged that Western military and financial support for Ukraine amounts to backing extremist forces against Russia, while accusing Washington and its allies of attempting to destabilize the region for geopolitical purposes.





Pyongyang reaffirmed its support for Moscow, pledging to stand firmly alongside Russia in confronting what it called “imperialist forces” and safeguarding shared security interests.





The remarks come as military cooperation between North Korea and Russia continues to deepen, following previous reports of North Korean personnel and military assistance being deployed in support of Russian operations.





The latest statement underscores the increasingly close political and strategic alignment between Pyongyang and Moscow amid ongoing tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine.