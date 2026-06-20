North Korean broadcaster accused of airing World Cup matches without FIFA rights

North Korea’s state broadcaster KCTV has reportedly come under scrutiny after international media alleged that it aired matches from the 2026 FIFA World Cup without officially obtaining broadcasting rights from FIFA.

According to the reports, KCTV is suspected of receiving or intercepting satellite feeds from a neighboring country — widely believed to be China — in order to broadcast World Cup matches to domestic audiences free of charge.

The reports have sparked discussion within sports media circles over potential copyright and broadcasting rights violations, although no official disciplinary action has been announced by FIFA at this stage.

If confirmed, the case could raise further questions over international sports broadcasting regulations and the enforcement of media rights in heavily isolated states.