Norway’s national soccer team shipped more than 1,000 kilograms of food to its World Cup training base

Norway’s national soccer team shipped more than 1,000 kilograms (about 2,200 pounds) of food to its World Cup training base in North Carolina, including about 300 kg of salmon and white fish, 116 kg of Norway’s famous brown cheese (brunost), and roughly 6,000 oranges. They also brought a team of chefs to prepare meals throughout the tournament.

The team was looking for good food consistency and quality, something they seemed to not think they could get in the US. Elite athletes often try to avoid major dietary changes during tournaments because unfamiliar foods can affect digestion, sleep, recovery, and energy levels.

The operation was led by longtime national team chef Aron Espeland, who has worked with the squad for 35 years.

Norway is making its first World Cup appearance since 1998, and the federation appears to be leaving very little to chance.