KIM IS UNSTOPPABLE 🤣

🇰🇵⚽ NOT EVEN FIFA STOPPED KIM JONG-UN: HE AIRED THE 2026 WORLD CUP TO HIS PEOPLE WITHOUT PAYING RIGHTS, AND HE’S ACCUSED OF PIRATING THE SIGNAL

🚫 North Korea was left off FIFA’s official list. The governing body did not grant it the broadcasting rights for the 2026 World Cup, and the version going around is that it was payback for airing the 2023 Women’s World Cup without permission.

🛰️ But the regime didn’t go without football. Its state television showed the matches anyway: it reportedly did so by intercepting satellite feeds from neighboring countries like China and rebroadcasting them to its people without paying a single cent in rights.

🥤 On screen came highlights of several group-stage games and, along with them, the ads for U.S. brands like Coca-Cola and McDonald’s that line the pitches, something unheard of on such a tightly controlled TV. Sports outlets immediately flagged it for allegedly pirating the signal.

📺 Days later, the World Cup footage vanished from North Korean television. Neither FIFA nor Pyongyang has commented officially. And it wouldn’t be the first time: it had already been accused of the same thing at Qatar 2022 and in Champions League matches.