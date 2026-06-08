Not everyone who belonged to PF was corrupt – Imenda



By Mubanga Mubanga



Ruling UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda says not everyone who belonged to the PF was corrupt.





Asked yesterday why the UPND was welcoming PF members whom the party branded corrupt when they were ruling the ruling party, Imenda said when the UPND said the PF was a corrupt party, it did not mean all the members were corrupt.





“When we say PF was corrupt, we did not say



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