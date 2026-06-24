Now they are asking Stellenbosch University to silence my voice. There is a more effective way of silencing me: governing Zambia better!- Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa

The gradual suppression of my voice, Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa writes ✍️….



I have long held power to account. In the service of civic duty, I raised my voice against injustice, corruption, human rights violations, attacks on democracy, poor service delivery, and abuse.





Since 2009, my views have earned coverage in the print (The Post newspaper until it was shut down in June 2016, in News Diggers, etc ) electronic (Lusaka Times, etc) and broadcast (Radio Phoniex) media. Then, after the 2021 election, those in power and their supporters steadily found my voice inconvenient.





They asked Diggers to silence my voice. I learnt of this and never complained after the coverage stopped.



They asked Phoenix to silence my voice. I learnt of this and never complained after the interviews stopped.





They asked Lusaka Times to silence my voice. I learnt of this and never complained after the publication of my articles stopped.





They asked the Mail & Guardian to silence my voice. I learnt of this and never complained even after coming across an email disclosing the new editor’s opposition to publishing anti-HH opinion pieces in the newspaper. The implication was instructive.





They asked Twitter to silence my voice. I learnt of this and never complained. Fortunately, the company ultimately rejected their overtures.





Now they are asking Stellenbosch University to silence my voice. There is a more effective way of silencing me: governing Zambia better!