NRPUP Bwacha candidate reports Mushanga to Police for character assassination



KABWE’s Bwacha South, NRPUP aspiring candidate Victor Kolala has reported his UPND sole contender Sydney Mushanga to police at Kasanda Police Station for alleged character assassination and issuing threats.





“Mushanga has been making false statements on-line aimed at damaging my reputation ahead of the August 13, 2026 polls,” Kolala said.





Mushanga defended his postings, saying they were meant to crush his only opponent Kolala politically and retire him from politics on August 13.





The developments come as political tensions intensify across Kabwe ahead of the general elections.





Mushanga expressed confidence that President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND will triumph during the coming elections.



© TV Yatu | Thandizo Banda | June 26, 2026.

File picture: Mushanga