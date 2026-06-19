NRPUP FORMALLY WRITES TO ECZ…DEMANDS SUSPENSION OF ADVISORY LETTER



Makebi Zulu Advocates, working with Aongola & Company Legal Practitioners, have written a formal legal demand to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), calling for the suspension of its advisory letter on the presidential campaign timetable, which they describe as illegal, unlawful and unacceptable in a democratic society.





In a letter seen by Hot FM News, the legal firm, acting on behalf of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP), states that the party has already developed its campaign programme, dubbed the Eastern Tour, which they say is already in motion and cannot be abandoned.





NRPUP has demanded that ECZ suspend the advisory within three hours of receipt of the letter, warning that failure to comply will result in legal action.





The lawyers further argue that the party was not given an opportunity to be heard before the issuance of the advisory, and maintain that ECZ has no authority to disadvantage any political party during campaigns.

They cite Section 4 of the Electoral Commission Act No. 25 of 2026 as requiring the Commission to act within its mandate.





The legal firm says the NRPUP does not intend to comply with the advisory letter and will proceed with its voter engagement activities as planned.

It further states that the party will only engage with the ECZ after June 27, 2026.





Meanwhile , Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum Zambia Chairperson Solomon Ngoma has reminded ECZ that it has neither the legal nor moral authority to stop political campaigns adding that campaigns are a constitutional right of political parties and candidates and should not be curtailed.



By Roland Kalangu and Mercy K. Chilefwaya

Hot FM