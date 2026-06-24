NRPUP SUPPORTERS ARRESTED AS POLITICAL DISTURBANCE DAMAGES VEHICLES IN WUSAKILE



THREE suspected NRPUP/Tonse Alliance supporters have been arrested following a political disturbance that left two party vehicles damaged during a UPND campaign activity in Wusakile Township, Kitwe.





Copperbelt Police Commissioner Mwala Yuyi said the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Chibote Ward when individuals allegedly followed a UPND campaign team and were accused of taking photographs and videos, leading to a confrontation.





The suspects, identified as Yaya Shawa, 40, Silomba Chalwe, 46, and Charles Kabwita, 43, have been charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.





Police investigations further revealed that a Ford Ranger and a Toyota Vitz belonging to NRPUP sustained extensive damage, with several window screens smashed during the fracas.





The three suspects remain in police custody while investigations continue.



By Constance Shilengwe

RFM