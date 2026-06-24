OFFICIAL PRESIDENT BRIAN MUNDUBILE & RUNNING MATE MAKEBI ZULU CAMPAIGN RALLIES SCHEDULES FROM 24th June TO 12th JULY 2026 AS PER ECZ TIMETABLE FOR EASTERN, MUCHINGA, NORTHERN & LUAPULA

EASTERN PROVINCE

24th June Wednesday:

Joint Afternoon Rally in Nyimba for the President and Running Mate. 15:00 to 17:00

25th June Thursday:

-President BM Midday Rally in Katete

-Running Mate MZ Midday Rally in Chandiza

-Joint BM and MZ afternoon Presidential Rally in CHIPATA 15:30-17:00

26th Friday June:

~BM Drive-through Road shows in Chipangani & Chasefu

~President BM afternoon Rally in Lundazi 15:30 to 17:30

~Running Mate MZ Afternoon Rally in Malambo, 14:30 to 15:00

27th June Saturday:

~ Chama Afternoon Joint BM and MZ Rally 15:00 to 17:00

MUCHINGA CAMPAIGN RUN

28th June Sunday :

~President BM Drive through road show into Shiwangandu

~Running Mate MZ Drive through road show in Muyombe

29th June Monday:

~ Mpika President BM Afternoon Rally, 15:00 to 17:00

~Running Mate MZ Midday Rally in Mafinga

30th June Tuesday.

~Chinsali Midday Rally for President BM

~Isoka Midday Rally for Running Mate MZ

1st July Wednesday:

~Nakonde Joint Midday Rally President BM & Running Mate MZ

2nd July Thursday:

~ Travel to Mbala and drive through stop over in Mwenzo and pay Courtesy call to Chieftainess Nawatwika

NORTHERN CAMPAIGN RUN

3rd July Friday:

~Two Joint Midday Rally for the President & Running Mate in Mpulungu

~Joint BM and MZ MZ afternoon Rally in Mbala, 15:30 to 17:00

4th July Saturday:

~ Drive through Road show Senga Hill and Courtesy call to HRH Chitimukulu

~Joint BM and MZ Afternoon rally in Malole.

5th July Sunday:

~Joint Kasama-Lukashya Midday BM and MZ Rally.

6th July Monday :

~Joint BM and MZ Rally in Mporokoso in the afternoon, 15:00 to 17:00

7th July Midday Tuesday:

~ Luwingu Midday Joint Rally for President and Running Mate.

LUAPULA CAMPAIGN RUN

8th July Wednesday:

~Kawambwa courtesy calls in the morning.

~Kawambwa BM and MZ Joint Midday Rally.

~Mwasabombwe Joint Afternoon and later courtesy call to the host Senior Chief

9th July Thursday :

~Nchelenge Midday BM and MZ Joint Rally

10th June Friday:

~Drive through road shows, Courtesy calls and Mwense Midday Rally for President BM

~Chiengi Midday Rally by Running Mate MZ inChiengi

11th July Saturday:

~Samfya midday Rally for President BM

12 July Sunday :

~Mansa Joint Midday Rally President BM and Running Mate MZ

BACK TO LUSAKA TO START LUSAKA PROVINCE RALLIES…

Issued by:

Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba Tonse Alliance SG and NRPUP Chief Presidential Advisor and Co SG Celestine Mukandila, PF Pamodzi Alliance Secretary General