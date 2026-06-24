OFFICIAL PRESIDENT BRIAN MUNDUBILE & RUNNING MATE MAKEBI ZULU CAMPAIGN RALLIES SCHEDULES FROM 24th June TO 12th JULY 2026 AS PER ECZ TIMETABLE FOR EASTERN, MUCHINGA, NORTHERN & LUAPULA
EASTERN PROVINCE
24th June Wednesday:
Joint Afternoon Rally in Nyimba for the President and Running Mate. 15:00 to 17:00
25th June Thursday:
-President BM Midday Rally in Katete
-Running Mate MZ Midday Rally in Chandiza
-Joint BM and MZ afternoon Presidential Rally in CHIPATA 15:30-17:00
26th Friday June:
~BM Drive-through Road shows in Chipangani & Chasefu
~President BM afternoon Rally in Lundazi 15:30 to 17:30
~Running Mate MZ Afternoon Rally in Malambo, 14:30 to 15:00
- 27th June Saturday:
~ Chama Afternoon Joint BM and MZ Rally 15:00 to 17:00
MUCHINGA CAMPAIGN RUN
28th June Sunday :
~President BM Drive through road show into Shiwangandu
~Running Mate MZ Drive through road show in Muyombe
29th June Monday:
~ Mpika President BM Afternoon Rally, 15:00 to 17:00
~Running Mate MZ Midday Rally in Mafinga
30th June Tuesday.
~Chinsali Midday Rally for President BM
~Isoka Midday Rally for Running Mate MZ
1st July Wednesday:
~Nakonde Joint Midday Rally President BM & Running Mate MZ
2nd July Thursday:
~ Travel to Mbala and drive through stop over in Mwenzo and pay Courtesy call to Chieftainess Nawatwika
NORTHERN CAMPAIGN RUN
3rd July Friday:
~Two Joint Midday Rally for the President & Running Mate in Mpulungu
~Joint BM and MZ MZ afternoon Rally in Mbala, 15:30 to 17:00
4th July Saturday:
~ Drive through Road show Senga Hill and Courtesy call to HRH Chitimukulu
~Joint BM and MZ Afternoon rally in Malole.
5th July Sunday:
~Joint Kasama-Lukashya Midday BM and MZ Rally.
6th July Monday :
~Joint BM and MZ Rally in Mporokoso in the afternoon, 15:00 to 17:00
- 7th July Midday Tuesday:
~ Luwingu Midday Joint Rally for President and Running Mate.
LUAPULA CAMPAIGN RUN
8th July Wednesday:
~Kawambwa courtesy calls in the morning.
~Kawambwa BM and MZ Joint Midday Rally.
~Mwasabombwe Joint Afternoon and later courtesy call to the host Senior Chief
9th July Thursday :
~Nchelenge Midday BM and MZ Joint Rally
- 10th June Friday:
~Drive through road shows, Courtesy calls and Mwense Midday Rally for President BM
~Chiengi Midday Rally by Running Mate MZ inChiengi
- 11th July Saturday:
~Samfya midday Rally for President BM
- 12 July Sunday :
~Mansa Joint Midday Rally President BM and Running Mate MZ
BACK TO LUSAKA TO START LUSAKA PROVINCE RALLIES…
Issued by:
Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba Tonse Alliance SG and NRPUP Chief Presidential Advisor and Co SG Celestine Mukandila, PF Pamodzi Alliance Secretary General