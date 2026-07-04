OFFICIAL: WITHDRAWAL OF MY PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATURE AND DECISION TO JOIN FORCES AS CAMPAIGN MANAGER FOR THE UPND PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE, DR. JOBICKS KALUMBA.



Greetings to my family, friends, and supporters,



I wish to officially announce that on this 3rd day of July, 2026, I, Mazimba Justine, have withdrawn my candidature as a Member of Parliament for Mpulungu North Constituency under the Socialist Party.





I have further made the decision to join forces with the United Party for National Development (UPND) Parliamentary Candidate, Dr. Jobicks Kalumba, by taking up the role assigned to me as his Campaign Manager, effective today.





Thank you for the love and support you have shown me since day one in wanting to see me elected as Member of Parliament for Mpulungu North Constituency on 13th August, 2026. However, I assure you that it is only a matter of time. For now, let us come together to make it happen for Dr. Jobicks Kalumba, and most importantly, for President Hakainde Hichilema and all UPND candidates





Further directives on how we will proceed with our campaigns from today onwards shall follow.





Mazimba Mazembe,

The newly appointed Co-Campaign Manager for Dr. Jobicks Kalumba.