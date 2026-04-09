Offset is reportedly br-0-ke, and his mom and Cardi B aren’t h-appy.



He is being su-ed by a Detroit ca$ino over an alleged $100,000 g-&-mbling de-bt.





The ca$ino claims Offset opened a $100K credit line in March 2024 and never paid it back.



They also allege there weren’t enough funds in his account when they attempted to withdraw the money.





Offset’s team says they’re working toward a resolution.



Cardi isn’t h-appy because he got child support to pay and his mom is not just h-appy because of the tr-0-ubles he has been putting into.





Why can’t he just start streaming and make money if music isn’t paying anymore❓



I see why people say streamers make more money than rappers.