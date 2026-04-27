OLD JET, NEW SHAME: 1960s WARPLANE SLIPS THROUGH US DEFENCES”



In a stunning and deeply embarrassing breach, an ageing 1960s-era Iranian F-5 fighter jet has reportedly pierced U.S. air defences at Camp Buehring in Kuwait raising urgent questions about military readiness.

The strike is said to be part of a wider wave of attacks that left billions in damage across seven countries, with dozens of bases hit.





Even more shocking: this operation was carried out by the very air force long dismissed by U.S. officials as outdated and ineffective. Yet it has now achieved something unprecedented in recent years, a fixed-wing strike on a U.S. base.





If such an ageing aircraft can succeed, critics warn, America may be facing a dangerous and unspoken vulnerability in its air defence systems.