One of the most fascinating features of Zambian politics is that whenever our nation faces difficult questions about governance, somebody eventually discovers Satan- Saviour Chishimba

WHILE WE SEARCH FOR SATAN



One of the most fascinating features of Zambian politics is that whenever our nation faces difficult questions about governance, somebody eventually discovers Satan.





When the economy must be discussed, Satan appears. When corruption must be discussed, Satan appears. When debt must be discussed, Satan appears. When institutions must be discussed, Satan appears. When leadership must be examined, Satan appears.





Suddenly, citizens stop asking who can create jobs, who can manage public resources, who can strengthen institutions, and who can grow the economy. Instead, the national conversation becomes a hunt for witches, Freemasons, ritualists, and agents of darkness.





Meanwhile, the real enemies of the people, i.e, poverty, corruption, ignorance, unemployment, tribalism, and bad governance continue their work undisturbed.





Perhaps the greatest deception in politics is not Satanism itself. It is convincing citizens to spend all their energy looking for Satan in others while ignoring the greed, corruption, dishonesty, and selfishness that destroy nations from within.





Zambia shall not become prosperous because it discovers a Satanist. Our nation shall become prosperous when it discovers discipline, accountability, productivity, truth, and responsible leadership.





The future of Zambia will not be determined by who shouts “Satan” the loudest. It will be determined by who can build. Who can govern. Who can unite, and who can deliver results.





That is the conversation Zambia must never abandon. Remember that kaponyanomics drove our country into a ditch. Today, our country has US$6.5 billion in reserves. This is a result of disciplined and focused leadership.





Zambia Forward. One Zambia. One Nation. One Vision. One People!



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)