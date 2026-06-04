ONLY 386 OPPOSED AS OVER 540,000 SUBMISSIONS BACK ZIM CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BILL

ONLY 386 OPPOSED AS OVER 540,000 SUBMISSIONS BACK CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BILL





Parliament says just 386 Zimbabweans opposed the Constitutional Amendment (No. 3) Bill during public hearings, according to figures released from the public consultation process.





The data shows that of the 67,688 submissions received during public hearings across the country, 67,302 supported the proposed constitutional changes, while 386 opposed them.





Across all consultation platforms, Parliament recorded a total of 540,037 submissions. Of these, 537,102 were in favour of the Bill, while 2,935 were against.





Written submissions accounted for the largest share, with 470,117 responses received. Of these, 469,040 supported the Bill and 1,077 opposed it.





Parliament also received 2,232 emailed submissions, of which 760 were in favour and 1,472 were against.





The figures indicate that support for the Bill accounted for 99.46 percent of all submissions received, while opposition represented 0.54 percent.





The Constitutional Amendment (No. 3) Bill is currently before Parliament as lawmakers continue to consider proposed changes contained in the legislation.