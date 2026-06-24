OPERATION DUDULA WARNS LUNGU FAMILY TO PLACE 24 HOUR SECURITY ON LUNGU’S GRAVE OR ELSE





South Africa’s anti-immigration movement, Operation Dudula, has urged the Lungu family to place 24 hour security at Lungu’s grave, warning that the grave will not be spared after June 30.





Phelisa Mazondwa, a staunch supporter of Operation Dudula, says the movement’s ultimatum directed at foreigners in South Africa also extends to foreign nationals’ remains, including that of the late former President Lungu.





Mazondwa warns that unless adequate security measures will be put in place, Lungu’s gravesite will not be spared once the June 30 deadline set by operation Dudula expires.





Her remarks come after the Lungu family secured a legal victory in a South African court against the Zambian government. The court ruled in favour of the family, allowing them to bury the former Head of State at a location of their choosing in accordance with his expressed wishes.





The comments by the Operation Dudula member have not been endorsed by South African authorities, and there has been no official response from the Lungu family regarding the call for additional security.