OPP to Establish Office of the Engineer General.



Lusaka, Zambia | 3.07.2026



Zambia is a technical country. Our economy is anchored on mining, which is fundamentally a technical industry. At the same time, Zambia remains a construction site, because the infrastructure deficit demands continuous investment in roads, energy, water, housing, and industrial facilities.





Both realities point to one conclusion: engineers, technicians, and other technical experts must take more of a center stage in how we plan and deliver national development.





As an OPP government, we will act on that conclusion.



We will gazette the Office of the Engineer General [EG]. The mandate of the EG will be to place engineering and engineering standards at the center of all national development programs, projects, and procurement. From design to delivery, technical integrity will be non-negotiable.





Under OPP leadership, we will use our collective expertise and engineering knowledge to build this nation with competence, accountability, and measurable results. The recognition of our engineering professionals will not come from rhetoric, but from the works they will deliver across every province and district under our administration.





Zambia has the skills. Zambia has the standards. Under the OPP, Zambia will have the leadership to put both to work.



Issued by:



Dr. Brian Mushimba

President – Organized People’s Party OPP.