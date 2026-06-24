OPPOSITION FRAGMENTATION COULD HAND HICHILEMA 2026 VICTORY – Antonio Mwanza



…as he acknowledges that it is a tight race



DEMOCRATIC Progressive Party (DPP) president Antonio Mourinho Mwanza says President Hakainde Hichilema remains a strong contender ahead of the 2026 general elections due to the advantages of incumbency, a solid regional support base and a fragmented opposition.





Speaking on Capital FM’s Conversations with HOPE programme, Mwanza said it would be easy for opposition leaders to make emotional predictions about President Hichilema’s political future, but stressed the need for a realistic assessment of the political landscape.



“The easiest thing for me to do would be to simply say President Hakainde Hichilema is going ku Farm in 2026,” Mwanza said.





“But I am a leader, and I believe we must confront reality rather than make emotional declarations,” he added.



Mwanza observed that President Hichilema enjoys the benefits associated with being an incumbent, including access to government infrastructure, public visibility and state resources.





“First, we cannot ignore the fact that President Hichilema is an incumbent,” he said.



He argued that opposition political parties continue to face challenges in accessing public media platforms, while the ruling party receives broader coverage.





However, Mwanza noted that such advantages were not unique to the current administration and had also existed under previous governments.



According to Mwanza, another major factor working in President Hichilema’s favour is the support he secured during the 2021 elections, which he said remains largely intact in key regions.





“Secondly, President Hichilema came into office with significant public support,” he said.



Mwanza noted that the UPND continues to enjoy strong backing in Southern, Western and North-Western provinces, while some opposition parties have struggled to establish structures and field candidates in those areas.



He further identified opposition disunity as one of the biggest obstacles to unseating the incumbent.





“Another advantage for President Hichilema is the fragmentation of the opposition,” Mwanza said.



“The more divided we are, the stronger his position becomes,” he added.



Despite acknowledging the President’s strengths, Mwanza said the ruling party was facing genuine challenges arising from economic hardships affecting many citizens.





“At the same time, there are genuine challenges facing the UPND,” he said.



He cited the high cost of living, poverty and business difficulties as issues that continue to frustrate many Zambians.



“There is also a growing sense of political and regional polarisation in the country,” Mwanza said.





Looking ahead to the 2026 elections, Mwanza maintained that the outcome would depend on several factors, including the ability of opposition parties to work together and offer a credible alternative.



“So, will President Hichilema return to State House after 2026? My answer is that it depends on several factors,” he said.





Mwanza urged opposition political parties to unite, strengthen their structures, mobilise voters and communicate a compelling message, warning that failure to do so would significantly improve President Hichilema’s chances of securing another term in office.