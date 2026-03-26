OPPOSITION LEADERS ADVANCE TALKS ON CHOOSING ONE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

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OPPOSITION LEADERS ADVANCE TALKS ON CHOOSING ONE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE



Opposition political party leaders have convened fresh discussions aimed at forming a united front ahead of the 2026 general elections, with plans to adopt a single presidential candidate.



Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba said Zambians are eager to see a strong and credible alliance that can effectively challenge the ruling party.



Kalaba emphasized that ongoing negotiations are focused on building consensus among opposition parties and presenting a formidable pact that reflects the aspirations of the people.

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