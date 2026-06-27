OPPOSITION NOT READY TO GOVERN, HAS NO CLEAR MESSAGE – DR. MUMBA



Lusaka, Zambia– June 27, 2026



By Wagon Media



UPND Alliance partner Dr. Nevers Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said the opposition is not ready to govern Zambia, arguing that its leaders have demonstrated a lack of understanding of fundamental economic and governance issues.





Speaking during a media briefing by UPND Alliance partners in Lusaka, Dr. Mumba claimed that recent statements by opposition leaders revealed limited knowledge of how the country’s economy is managed, particularly regarding the purpose of Zambia’s foreign reserves.





He explained that foreign reserves are maintained to cushion the country against economic shocks and national emergencies and are not funds intended for routine government expenditure.





Dr. Mumba alleged that proposals suggesting the reserves could simply be spent reflected a dangerous misunderstanding of public finance and should concern every Zambian.





He further argued that the opposition coalition had failed to develop a common vision for governing the country, claiming that it was formed primarily as a vehicle to gain political power rather than around a shared policy agenda.





According to Dr. Mumba, the opposition has not presented a clear message to the electorate on what it intends to do if elected into office. He alleged that the alliance came together at the last minute and that its leaders had not sufficiently aligned themselves on policies or priorities.





Dr. Mumba also questioned the opposition’s familiarity with its own policy proposals, claiming there was little connection between what its leaders say on the campaign trail and the policies contained in their manifesto.



Responding to questions about the large crowds attending opposition rallies, Dr. Mumba said crowd sizes should not be mistaken for electoral victory.





He noted that elections are won through votes cast at polling stations and not by the number of people attending campaign rallies.





Dr. Mumba cautioned opposition leaders against relying on crowd attendance as a measure of electoral strength, warning that doing so could result in disappointment when official election results are announced.





He maintained that the UPND Alliance remains confident of its support and reiterated that leadership readiness, policy clarity and governance experience should remain key considerations for Zambians as they prepare