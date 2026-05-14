‎ORLANDO PRIDE COACH DEFENDS HIS REASON FOR BENCHING BARBRA BANDA

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‎Orlando Pride have three upcoming matches on the road, the schedule is super tight.



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‎Wednesday 13th – Boston Women

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‎Saturday 16th – Denver Women

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‎Sunday 24th – San Diego FC

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‎Seb Hines says “Barbra Banda is the most dependable Player at the Club, Looking at the next three matches which are all away from home, we will be traveling every week with only a short period reserved for weekly training, it’s important to manage big players right now before we lose them when it matters the most.”



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‎Every match is important but relying heavily on Barbra can also cost the team in the long run, she needs to be managed properly.



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‎The League is still a long way, she will definitely help us with the time given like a professional she is.

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‎#UNCLELUCKY

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