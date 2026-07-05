Our country is destroyed; Makebi and I will restore it, says Mundubile



NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile says he and his running mate, Makebi Zulu, are determined to restore Zambia, alleging that the country has been “in darkness” for the past five years.





Addressing a campaign rally in Mungwi District of Northern Province yesterday, Mundubile accused the UPND administration of eroding constitutional freedoms, saying citizens now live in fear of expressing themselves, assembling and associating freely.





He alleged that critics of government, young people seeking to earn a living from the country’s natural resources and even members of the clergy have been subjected to arrests for speaking out.



“Our Country is destroyed. We’ve decided to get up and restore our Country. First, we want to give you back your rights. We want you to live as a free people,” says Mundubile.





Mundubile says an NRPUP government will restore the rights to free speech, peaceful assembly and association as guaranteed by the Constitution, adding that citizens will be free to hold leaders accountable without fear of arrest.



He also pledges that opposition political parties will be allowed to freely hold political rallies, saying his administration will uphold the rights of all political players regardless of their affiliation.





The NRPUP leader further says religious leaders should be allowed to preach freely without intimidation or being summoned by law enforcement over their sermons.



Mundubile asserts that public confidence in the Zambia Police Service has deteriorated, arguing that many citizens now fear police officers instead of feeling protected by them.





“When I was growing up as a boy back in the village, when we saw a Police officer, we felt very safe. Not today. When you see a Police officer in uniform, you begin to shake even when you have not committed any crime because we have a government that does not follow the law,” says Mundubile.



While accusing the UPND government of using the police to suppress dissent, Mundubile says he does not blame all officers, adding that they are serving under an administration he describes as unjust.





He says police officers should prepare to serve under a government that will uphold the rule of law.



Mundubile concludes by accepting his party’s adoption of him and Makebi Zulu as its presidential and vice-presidential candidates, respectively, and the prospective votes from the Zambian people to serve as President and Vice President.



© TV Yatu | Noel Iyombwa | July 5, 2026.