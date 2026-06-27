I don’t even know how to say this but Ousmane Dembélé has literally entered football history in a huge way





Can you imagine that Dembélé scored a hat trick in just 32 minutes This has supposedly not happened since the 1994 World Cup Two goals with his left foot and one from outside the box a complete hat trick





Can you imagine that Dembélé scored a hat trick that was expected to have only a 0.13 xG chance but after the ball left his foot that number rose to 1.29 xG That’s insane and proves he has deadly finishing quality





People used to mock Dembélé and call him a flop for France because he hadn’t scored in a World Cup before Today he responds with one of the greatest World Cup hat tricks ever and becomes the second top scorer of the tournament after Messi





From a player who was meme material to someone winning the Ballon d’Or and two Champions League titles Ousmane Dembélé is the greatest transformation in modern football ❤️