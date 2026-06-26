🇺🇦🇷🇺 Over 80% of Russians expect a major economic crisis in Russia — Zelenskyy



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence obtained internal Russian documents assessing public sentiment.





According to him, the vast majority of Russians believe a large-scale economic crisis is inevitable, while 66% describe their financial situation as difficult.





The level of anxiety in Russia has reportedly exceeded 50%, higher than during the Kursk operation period.



Zelenskyy said these indicators reflect the failure of Putin’s war policy.