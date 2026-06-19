Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey and Saudi FMs to meet after Iran-US talks postponed

Foreign ministers from Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye will meet in Cairo on June 21, as regional powers involved in Iran-US diplomacy seek to coordinate positions after a planned meeting between Iran and the US in Switzerland was postponed.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will attend the fourth meeting of the R-4 foreign ministers in Cairo on June 21, Islamabad said Friday, bringing together regional states that have played roles in efforts to de-escalate the Iran-US conflict.

The meeting will include the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry. Islamabad said the ministers will discuss regional developments and exchange views on “peace, security, and stability.”