Pakistan says final text of Iran-US peace deal agreed

Pakistan’s Prime Minister said on Friday that a final agreed text of a peace deal between Iran and the United States has been reached, adding that Islamabad is working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps.

In a statement, the Pakistani premier said ongoing mediation efforts had brought the parties closer to an agreement despite what he described as an “incessant misinformation campaign” by those seeking to sabotage the process.

“Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached,” he said, adding that Pakistan is coordinating with both sides on implementation. “Peace has never been this close as it is now.”