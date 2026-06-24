Pakistani Fighter Jets Escort Iranian President’s Aircraft Ahead of Islamabad Arrival





Pakistani fighter jets escorted the aircraft carrying the President of Iran as it approached Pakistan’s airspace ahead of its arrival in Islamabad.





Images released by local media showed Pakistani military aircraft accompanying the presidential plane during the final stage of its journey, a move widely viewed as a sign of heightened security and the close diplomatic and strategic ties between the two neighboring countries.





The escort comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East and increasing regional security concerns, with both Tehran and Islamabad maintaining close coordination on a range of political and security issues.





The Iranian president is expected to hold high-level talks with Pakistani leaders during the visit, focusing on bilateral relations, regional stability and broader geopolitical developments.