PARAGUAY DECLARES NATIONAL HOLIDAY AFTER STUNNING GERMANY!



Paraguay erupted into jubilant celebrations after its sensational World Cup triumph over Germany, with President Santiago Peña declaring a nationwide public holiday to mark the unforgettable victory.





In a spirited announcement that quickly went viral, Peña celebrated the historic result with the rallying cry: “Paraguay never surrenders! Holiday, damn it!” The bold message captured the mood of a nation still basking in one of the greatest moments in its football history.





From packed city squares to neighbourhood street parties, fans poured into the streets waving flags, singing patriotic songs and celebrating a result many are calling one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. For millions of Paraguayans, the victory represented far more than a place in the next round—it became a symbol of national pride, resilience and belief.





As the celebrations continue, one thing is certain: some victories deserve far more than a trophy—they deserve a day the whole nation will never forget.