Pentagon Raises Israeli Espionage Threat Level to “Critical”



The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency has reportedly elevated its assessment of Israeli espionage activities from “High” to “Critical” in recent weeks amid growing concerns over surveillance operations targeting U.S. officials.





The reported reassessment comes as tensions remain high during the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Intelligence officials are said to be increasingly concerned about expanded espionage activities and information-gathering efforts linked to the current crisis.





The development is expected to raise further questions inside Washington regarding intelligence security, information sharing, and the management of relations between close strategic allies during a period of heightened regional instability.