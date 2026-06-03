Pentagon Targets 300,000 Kamikaze Drones In Major Military Expansion



The Pentagon is reportedly accelerating plans to build a massive fleet of low-cost one-way attack drones, with targets ranging from 300,000 to 340,000 units by 2027.





The initiative reflects lessons learned from the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, where inexpensive drones have repeatedly destroyed tanks, air defense systems, and other high-value military assets worth millions of dollars.





Under the program, the U.S. military is seeking drones costing as little as $2,300–$5,000 each, allowing them to be deployed in large numbers and treated as expendable battlefield assets.





In a major shift from traditional defense procurement, the Pentagon is also opening contracts to startups, drone racing specialists, and civilian technology firms in an effort to rapidly expand production and keep pace with emerging military threats.