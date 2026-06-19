Pentagon tells lawmakers it needs $80 billion for Iran war costs – WSJ

The Pentagon has informed lawmakers that it needs approximately $80 billion to cover costs associated with the Iran war and other military expenditures, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The newspaper said Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg discussed the funding requirement with members of Congress this week as the Defense Department seeks additional resources for wartime operations, personnel costs, ship deployments and munitions replenishment.

Pentagon officials have previously warned that, without supplemental funding, military services may be forced to scale back training exercises and other activities later this year.

According to the Journal, any funding package would still require approval from the White House Office of Management and Budget before being submitted to Congress.