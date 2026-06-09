Pep Guardiola has told his Man City successor not to “copy and paste” his work as he prepares to hand the reins to Enzo Maresca 👀





Etihad legend Pep bows out of English football today after a trophy-laden ten-year stay, and his former No 2 Enzo Maresca — nicknamed ‘Diet Pep’ — is expected to replace him.





The ex-Chelsea boss knows many of Guardiola’s ideas and methods from their year together. But City’s Treble-winning boss said: 🗣️ “The manager has to be himself, unique. It doesn’t work to copy and paste in this kind of job. You have to be natural, be yourself.





“It has to be like that. And that’s why everything is going to be good. And the club will be there to support him, unconditionally. Like they have done to me, we will do it to them, to him and his staff.”