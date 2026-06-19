PETAUKE TURNS UP FOR MUNDUBILE, MAKEBI

Thousands of Petauke Residents Friday afternoon turned up for NRP-UP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu.



Addressing them, Brian Mundubile promised to revamp Agriculture sector and turn around the economy saying President Hakainde Hichilema has failed.



Makebi Zulu who spoke earlier said Hichilema has not even built a single hospital or anything touchable in five years.



Residents cheered the Tonse Pamodzi Coalition Leaders complained of oppressive laws laws that has taken away their freedom.