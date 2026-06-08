PF MEMBERS WHO HAVE JOINED UPND
• Sunday Chanda (Kanchibiya Constituency)
• Majory Nakaponda (Isoka Constituency)
• Michael Katambo (Masaiti)
• Leevan Chibombwe (Bahati)
• Sydney Mushanga (Bwacha)
• Simon Mwale (Nchelenge)
• Cliff Mpundu (Chembe)
• Allen Banda (Chimwemwe)
• Peter Phiri (Katete / Mkaika)
• Andrew Lubusha (Chipangali)
• Elias Daka – Msanzala
• Jonathan Daka – Chadiza
• Chabinga – Mafinga
• Sibongile Mwamba – Kasama (Kasama Central)
• Kapamba Mulenga – Kalulushi
• Christopher Shakafuswa
• Anthony Mumba (Kantanshi)
• Dr. Aaron Mwanza – Kaumbwe
• Mungandu (Davison Mungandu) – Chama South
• Remember Mutale (Chitambo Constituency) – joined during a Kabwe community engagement in April 2026
• Christopher Chibuye (Mkushi North Constituency) – joined alongside Remember Mutale in Kabwe in April 2026.
• Misheck Nyambose (Chasefu Constituency) – publicly listed among those who joined UPND while still sitting in Parliament.
• Taulo Chewe (Lubansenshi Constituency) – publicly listed among those who joined UPND while still sitting in Parliament.
• Ackleo Banda (Vubwi Constituency) – defected in early May 2026 along with councillors.