PF MEMBERS WHO HAVE JOINED UPND

• Sunday Chanda (Kanchibiya Constituency)

• Majory Nakaponda (Isoka Constituency)

• Michael Katambo (Masaiti)

• Leevan Chibombwe (Bahati)



• Sydney Mushanga (Bwacha)

• Simon Mwale (Nchelenge)

• Cliff Mpundu (Chembe)

• Allen Banda (Chimwemwe)

• Peter Phiri (Katete / Mkaika)

• Andrew Lubusha (Chipangali)

• Elias Daka – Msanzala



• Jonathan Daka – Chadiza

• Chabinga – Mafinga

• Sibongile Mwamba – Kasama (Kasama Central)

• Kapamba Mulenga – Kalulushi

• Christopher Shakafuswa



• Anthony Mumba (Kantanshi)

• Dr. Aaron Mwanza – Kaumbwe

• Mungandu (Davison Mungandu) – Chama South

• Remember Mutale (Chitambo Constituency) – joined during a Kabwe community engagement in April 2026

• Christopher Chibuye (Mkushi North Constituency) – joined alongside Remember Mutale in Kabwe in April 2026.

• Misheck Nyambose (Chasefu Constituency) – publicly listed among those who joined UPND while still sitting in Parliament.



• Taulo Chewe (Lubansenshi Constituency) – publicly listed among those who joined UPND while still sitting in Parliament.

• Ackleo Banda (Vubwi Constituency) – defected in early May 2026 along with councillors.