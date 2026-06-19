PHALA PHALA IMPEACHMENT BATTLE HEATS UP AS PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE MOVES TO CHALLENGE RAMAPHOSA’S COURT BID TO HALT PROCEEDINGS





South Africa’s Phala Phala impeachment process has taken another dramatic turn after the National Assembly’s impeachment committee resolved to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s court application aimed at stopping its work.





The President is seeking an interdict to halt the committee’s proceedings until a review of the Phala Phala report has been heard by the courts. However, the 31-member committee has decided to continue defending its mandate and proceed with the process.





The decision reportedly followed legal advice presented to committee members, setting the stage for a fresh legal and political showdown over one of the country’s most closely watched controversies.





The latest development means the battle over the future of the impeachment inquiry is likely to shift to the courts while Parliament continues to argue that its constitutional responsibilities should not be delayed.





🇿🇦 Do you think the impeachment committee should continue its work, or should proceedings be paused until the courts have ruled on the Phala Phala review?