PLAIN-CLOTHED POLICE OFFICERS MOVE NRPUP OFFICIAL AND ISOKA PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE MALOZO SICHONE TO LUSAKA



….Lusaka-based plain clothed police officers left Chinsali around 03:00 today as part of frustrating campaigns for NRPUP president Brian Mundubile and running mate Makebi Zulu in Muchinga Province





The State has assigned plain-clothed police officers to move National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Progress (NRPUP) Isoka parliamentary candidate Malozo Sichone to Lusaka in an alleged attempt to frustrate campaigns for the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance in Muchinga Province.





Hon. Sichone, who was arrested in Isoka yesterday by the same police officers for what they had earlier claimed an alleged inciting violence charge and moved to Chinsali Police Station the same day, is currently being driven to Lusaka by some plain clothed police officers.





UPND, who are fielding an immediate PF rebel MP, Marjory Nakaponda, have sensed danger of losing both the presidency and parliamentary seat for adopting a very unpopular candidate.





The UPND stands no chance of winning in Muchinga Province and has now resorted to using the police, through Nakaponda.



According to impeccable sources, the said police officers now wants to slap Hon. Malozo with another politically-motivated charge of discussing the delayed burial of late President Edgar Lungu.





Hon. Sichone is one of the key campaigners in Muchinga Province.



NRPUP President Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu were scheduled to hold rallies in Chinsali and Mpika ahead of the August 13 general elections.



Zambia Daily Times