Players who cover mouths will not be sent off in UEFA competitions

UEFA has confirmed that players who cover their mouths while confronting opponents will not automatically receive red cards in its competitions, opting against adopting the recently introduced law for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. The decision means European football’s governing body will not implement the optional rule approved earlier this year by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), despite its use at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The issue gained widespread attention in February during a Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid when Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni raised his shirt to cover his mouth while speaking to Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. The Argentine was initially accused of racist abuse and provisionally suspended for one match. However, following a UEFA investigation, Prestianni was found guilty of homophobic conduct and handed a six-match suspension, with three matches suspended.

The law allowing referees to issue red cards for players who deliberately cover their mouths during confrontations was championed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who argued it would have “a deterrent effect” during the World Cup. The proposal was approved by IFAB in April. Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron became the first player sent off under the new rule during his country’s World Cup group-stage match against Turkey. Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie was also dismissed after a VAR review during his side’s Round of 16 defeat to co-hosts Mexico.

Despite the controversy surrounding the Prestianni incident occurring in one of its own competitions, UEFA has chosen not to adopt the automatic dismissal rule. Instead, the governing body said referees should assess each incident on its own merits and decide whether a yellow card is appropriate if covering the mouth is deemed “an attempt to conceal communication as an act of unsporting behaviour”.

UEFA added: “This is obviously without prejudice to any disciplinary investigation or proceedings that may follow as a consequence of, or in connection with, such behaviour.”

The rule has sparked debate since its introduction, with critics arguing that it risks creating a presumption of guilt rather than innocence. Others have expressed concern that players could attempt to manipulate officials into sending off opponents even when no abusive language has been used. The application of the law has also generated confusion. England midfielder Jude Bellingham, for example, was not sent off after covering his mouth while speaking to Ghana captain Jordan Ayew during their World Cup group-stage encounter.

While rejecting the mouth-covering red card rule, UEFA confirmed it will adopt another optional IFAB measure allowing VAR to review incorrectly awarded corner kicks. The technology has already overturned 22 corner decisions into goal-kicks during the World Cup. However, UEFA also said it will not enforce another optional law that permits referees to issue red cards to players who leave the field in protest of an official’s decision.